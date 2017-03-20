Head hunting: The U.S. Justice Department asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., Friday to order the restructuring of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, specifically giving the president the power to fire its director at will. As currently constituted, the CFPB director can only be removed for cause. However, the JOD brief, filed in PHH Corp.'s lawsuit against the agency, stopped short of calling for abolishing the agency.

"Limitations on the president's authority to remove a single agency head are a recent development to which the executive branch has consistently objected," the Justice Department's brief said. "Under the Constitution and Supreme Court precedent, the general rule is that the president must have authority to remove executive branch agency heads at will."Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker