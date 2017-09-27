Receiving Wide Coverage ... New direction: Equifax announced its chairman and CEO, Richard Smith, is leaving the company following the company’s massive data breach. He will be replaced as chairman by Mark Feidler, a current director who will serve as nonexecutive chairman, and Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., most recently head of the company’s Asia-Pacific region, as interim CEO.

Smith, who is still scheduled to testify before Congress next week, said he believes “it is in the best interests of the company to have new leadership to move the company forward.”