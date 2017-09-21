Receiving Wide Coverage ... Easy pickings: Hackers accessed Equifax's computer network as early as last March, two months earlier than the company believes it was breached, and roamed undetected for more than four months, according to FireEye, the security firm whose Mandiant unit has been hired by Equifax to investigate the attack. Equifax said it didn't discover the breach until July 29 and didn't disclose it until September 7.

How easy is it to hack Equifax? Software engineer Nick Sweeting created an imitation of Equifax's website about the security breach that apparently was close enough to the real thing that it fooled some people at the company itself. Several posts from Equifax's Twitter account directed consumers to Sweeting's site, securityequifax2017.com, rather than to the real one, equifaxsecurity2017.com. The posts were deleted after the mistake was publicized.