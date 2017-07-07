Receiving Wide Coverage ... Time to do something: Federal Reserve Board Gov. Jerome Powell said the U.S. faces a “now or never moment” to fix the country’s housing finance system. “What really provoked me to come forward is this feeling that we are almost in a now or never moment here,” he said following a speech at the American Enterprise Institute. In the speech, he noted the government now controls about "80% of the purchase mortgage market" through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and other federal agencies. He called for Congress to come up with ways to encourage private capital investment in the mortgage market to avoid another taxpayer bailout. “Powell’s intervention is unusual given the Fed is not charged with designing or evaluating plans for the housing finance sector,” the Financial Times notes. “However, the central bank is responsible for overseeing banks and more broadly for financial stability.” Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker

Wall Street Journal Under surveillance: A federal court in Washington, D.C., gave the Justice Department the go-ahead to secretly monitor transactions at eight major banks for signs of alleged North Korean money laundering. The search warrant was approved in May but unsealed Thursday. The DOJ said hundreds of millions of dollars of illegal transactions moved through the banks and were used to support North Korea’s weapons programs. The banks haven’t been accused of wrongdoing.