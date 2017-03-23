Preparing charges: Federal prosecutors believe that North Korea may have been behind last year's theft of $81 million from Bangladesh's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, "one of the biggest bank robberies of modern times," according to the Wall Street Journal. The attorneys are said to be preparing charges against "alleged Chinese middlemen" who helped the rogue state orchestrate the theft. The Justice Department believe "there is merit" to the claim that the Fed robbery was linked to the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures, which the FBI blamed on North Korea. Wall Street Journal, New York Times

Next in line?: The Journal profiles Deutsche Bank's chief financial officer, Marcus Schenck, who, it says, "may be next to run" Germany's biggest bank. Earlier this month, Schenck was named deputy CEO along with Christian Sewing, who oversees retail and private banking at DB. Both are seen as potential successors to the current CEO, John Cryan, but "of the two deputies, Mr. Schenck has the more global and higher-profile stage."