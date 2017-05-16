Fintech around the globe: Brazil's financial technology sector "will most likely eat into the market share of the country's huge and long untouchable banks," according to a report from Goldman Sachs. The report, "Fintech Brazil's Moment," estimates that more than 200 fintech companies could generate $24 billion in revenue over the next 10 years.

The People's Bank of China has set up a committee "with the purpose of strengthening fintech work in research, planning and comprehensive coordination," according to an announcement on the central bank's website.