Receiving Wide Coverage ... The mother of all hacks: “In one of the biggest and most threatening data breaches of recent years,” in the words of the Wall Street Journal, hackers gained access to some of Equifax’s data systems, potentially compromising the personal records of 143 million Americans.

“The Equifax breach could prove especially damaging given the gateway role credit-reporting companies play in helping to determine which consumers gain access to financing,” the paper notes. What’s more, the hackers gained access “in one swoop” to four of the most important pieces of consumers’ information — names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses — that could make it easier to commit fraud. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times here and here, New York Times, Washington Post, American Banker