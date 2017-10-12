Breaking News This Morning ... Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, the nation's biggest bank by assets and the first major bank to report third quarter earnings, said profit rose 7.1% and revenue increased 2.7% compared to the year earlier period, beating forecasts. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times
Citigroup said its quarterly profit increased 8% while revenue rose 2%, also beating analysts' estimates.
