Breaking News This Morning ... Earnings: JPMorgan Chase, the nation's biggest bank by assets and the first major bank to report third quarter earnings, said profit rose 7.1% and revenue increased 2.7% compared to the year earlier period, beating forecasts. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Citigroup said its quarterly profit increased 8% while revenue rose 2%, also beating analysts' estimates.

