Demand for commercial loans has been weak for much of the past year and among the big questions bank executives will face this earnings season is when they can expect the pace to finally pick up.
Large banks will begin reporting third-quarter earnings this week and all indications are that they will tell investors that commercial loan growth decelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter.
