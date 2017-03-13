New team: HSBC Holdings named AIA Group head Mark Tucker as its next chairman, the first time the bank has filled that role from the outside in its 152-year history. Tucker, who will join the bank in the fall, will succeed outgoing chairman Douglas Flint. One of Tucker's first orders of business will be to find a replacement for CEO Stuart Gulliver, who is expected to leave the bank next year. Tucker's appointment "is the first step in refreshing the bank's leadership and setting out its next set of goals," the Wall Street Journal said. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Rejected: The Securities and Exchange Commission Friday rejected an application by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss to create an exchange-traded fund tied to the price of bitcoin. The agency said it turned down the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust because the markets where bitcoin is currently traded are unregulated, which raised "concerns about the potential for fraudulent or manipulative acts and practices in this market." Bitcoin prices immediately dropped on the news before subsequently recovering.