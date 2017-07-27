Breaking News This Morning ... Libor no more: The head of the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority called for phasing out the London Interbank Offered Rate, commonly known as Libor, over the next five years. We do not think markets can rely on Libor continuing to be available indefinitely," the official, Andrew Bailey, said. "Libor came under the spotlight after evidence emerged that it was being manipulated by some of the largest global banks during the financial crisis," the FT noted. The "scandal-plagued benchmark is used to set the price of trillions of dollars of loans across the world," the Journal said. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Receiving Wide Coverage ... Gearing for a challenge: Many of the companies planning initial digital coin offerings to raise money said they wouldn't be put off by the Securities and Exchange Commission's warning Tuesday that it may look to regulate the nascent market just as it does traditional securities sales. But that could set up a showdown with the agency, including provoking an enforcement action against a firm that proceeds with one.