Receiving Wide Coverage ... Car trouble: In the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are reviewing automobile guaranteed asset protection products and how lenders handle refunding premiums to customers. The lenders being reviewed include Capital One, Santander Consumer USA and U.S. Bancorp, as well as GM Financial, Nissan, Ford and Infiniti. Wells reportedly charged more than 800,000 auto loan customers for the insurance without asking them and in some cases failed to refund premiums, when required.

Santander replaced the head of its troubled subprime auto loan unit, Jason Kulas, after just two years on the job, with Scott Powell, CEO of Santander’s U.S. holding company, who takes on the auto portfolio in addition to his other duties.