Let's start a bank: The prospect of lighter bank regulation and an improved economy has led to a relative surge in applications for new banks. While the eight applications received by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. last year is a drop in the bucket compared to the high of 299 it received in 2005, it's the most in any year since the financial crisis. "We believe that hopefully the new administration will bring some relief to the regulations that have come down the last eight to nine years," said David Dotherow, founder of the proposed Winter Park National Bank in Florida.

Show me: Wells Fargo's board is considering eliminating 2016 bonuses for some senior executives, including CEO Timothy Sloan and CFO John Shrewsberry, the Journal is reporting. A final decision is expected in the coming weeks. "The cut to compensation isn't meant to reflect culpability on the part of the executives in connection with the sales-practices scandal," the paper said, rather to "to show accountability for the bank's overall performance."