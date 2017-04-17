NSA hacks into SWIFT: The hacker group Shadow Brokers says the U.S. National Security Agency "has penetrated deep into the finance infrastructure of the Middle East" and compromised elements of the global banking system. According to the website Wired, which appears to have reported the news first last Friday, "the NSA hacked into EastNets, a Dubai-based firm that oversees payments in the global SWIFT transaction system for dozens of client banks and other firms, particularly in the Middle East." Shadow Brokers also provided tools to enable people to hack into Microsoft's Windows computer operating system. Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Wired

Show me: Several of the nation's top bankers said many of their business customers are feeling less confident about President Trump's ability to pull off his ambitious agenda to cut taxes and roll back regulations. That is making them hesitant to borrow money in order to invest in their companies, especially now that the Federal Reserve has started to raise interest rates, which will make borrowing more costly.