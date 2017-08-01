Receiving Wide Coverage ... Let Congress do it: Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika said he wouldn't try to delay the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new rule that prohibits banks from mandating arbitration in customer disputes. Rather, he said he will defer to Congress to take action; Republican lawmakers are seeking to repeal the rule using the congressional Review Act. Noreika, who has claimed that the rule could threaten the safety and soundness of the financial system, had been considering asking the Financial Stability Oversight Council to temporarily halt the rule. Wall Street Journal, Reuters, American Banker here and here

Cash cow: HSBC, which announced an additional $2 billion of stock buybacks on Monday on the heels of the $3.5 billion it announced last year, may have even more to give. The Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column calls the bank "a cash machine with plenty left to give."