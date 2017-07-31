Acting Comptroller of the Currency Keith Noreika said Monday that he would not interfere with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau arbitration rule, backing off weeks of criticism that allowing consumers to sue financial institutions would threaten the safety and soundness of banks.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency missed a deadline Saturday to petition the Financial Stability Oversight Council to try and delay the rule from taking effect. In a press release, Noreika blamed the CFPB for not providing the data that would have allowed the OCC to finish its analysis of the impact of the rule.