Receiving Wide Coverage ... Rethinking Volcker: The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is starting the process to revamp the Volcker rule on proprietary trading by banks. The OCC is expected to ask for public feedback as early as Wednesday on potential changes to the rule. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

The move by the OCC "raised investors' hopes that the process of loosening rules on Wall Street will succeed even though other areas of the Trump administration agenda, such as tax reform, are awaiting Congressional action — for which expectations have dimmed," the Financial Times said. Bank stocks rallied, with the S&P 500 financial index rising to 419.54, its highest level since late 2007, and shares of some individual big banks climbing over 1%.