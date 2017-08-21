Receiving Wide Coverage ... Seed money: Prodigy Finance, a London-based peer-to-peer lending company that helps foreign graduate students borrow from an alumni network, has secured $240 million to expand in the U.S. The financing includes a $200 million debt facility from an investment bank and $40 million of equity. About half of the company’s $500 million in student loans is generated in the U.S. Financial Times, New York Times

Wall Street Journal Taking the fight abroad: Two Chinese technology giants are battling for control of the world’s largest mobile payments markets, including those outside their home country. The biggest player, Ant Financial Services, an affiliate of Alibaba, operates Alipay, the dominant service in China. But after holding “a near-stranglehold” on 80% of China’s mobile payments market just three years ago, it’s now “losing ground fast” to upstart Tenpay, a similar service on the WeChat messaging platform run by Tencent Holdings. Tenpay’s market share has risen to 40% from 7% over the same time period.