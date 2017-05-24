Receiving Wide Coverage ... Blockchain update: R3, the consortium of banks looking to build a blockchain platform for the financial services industry, secured $107 million in its largest fundraising to date. About half of the money came from 43 financial institutions — including Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, UBS and HSBC — as well as Temasek, the Singaporean state investment company, and Intel Capital, the technology giant's venture capital arm.

Employees of Fidelity, the mutual fund giant, can now use bitcoin to pay for their lunch in the company cafeteria, "a mark of the determination of Abigail Johnson, the company's chief executive, to position the asset manager as a digital currency pioneer," the FT said. Speaking at Consensus, a bitcoin-themed conference in New York, Johnson said the company has made investments in several startup bitcoin businesses and partnered with various universities to explore possible uses of blockchain.