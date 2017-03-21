End of an era: David Rockefeller, the last surviving grandson of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller and the chairman and chief executive of Chase Manhattan Bank during the 1970s, died Monday at 101. Although his family never owned more than 5% of the bank's shares, Chase – later to become JPMorgan Chase – became known as "David's bank." Following his tenure at the bank, Rockefeller was one of the world's major philanthropists.

The Financial Times eulogized him as "the last of a breed. An old-style banker-statesman, he ran Chase Manhattan at the height of its power in an era before bond traders came to dominate the world of international finance. A philanthropist with a keen sense of civic duty, he left his mark on a wide range of institutions as well as on the Manhattan skyline." Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker