Receiving Wide Coverage ... Equifax, day two: Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith endured a second day of testimony on Capitol Hill Wednesday, this time before the Senate Banking Committee. But the hearing was as much about the data breach at the company as it was about the credit bureau business model, which came in for some serious questioning by the lawmakers, who "asked whether a large overhaul is needed for both private sector and government activities," according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Senators repeatedly raised a key point," the Journal noted. "Consumers don't choose to share their data with these firms nor do they receive compensation for it, even though companies like Equifax profit by gathering it and selling it to lenders and other companies." Sen. Michael Crapo, R-Idaho, the committee chairman, said Congress needs to address "the collection and use and protection of personally identifiable information that is being collected by the government, by the private sector and others." Wall Street Journal, American Banker here and here