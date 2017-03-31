Watch what you say – and where: A former Jefferies Group investment banker was fined more than £37,000 ($46,000) by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority for bragging on Facebook's WhatsApp messaging application about banking deals on which he was working. The banker, Christopher Niehaus, resigned his job last year.

The fine "highlights the increasing problem new media poses to companies that need to monitor and archive their staff's communication," the Financial Times commented. "Several large investment banks have banned employees from sending client information over messaging services including WhatsApp."