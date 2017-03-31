Watch what you say – and where: A former Jefferies Group investment banker was fined more than £37,000 ($46,000) by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority for bragging on Facebook's WhatsApp messaging application about banking deals on which he was working. The banker, Christopher Niehaus, resigned his job last year.
The fine "highlights the increasing problem new media poses to companies that need to monitor and archive their staff's communication," the Financial Times commented. "Several large investment banks have banned employees from sending client information over messaging services including WhatsApp."
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In