Deutsche losses: Deutsche Bank reported a bigger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter and its second annual loss in a row. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Sofi expands: Continuing its expansion into more financial services sectors, Social Finance said it is acquiring Zenbanx, a four-year-old digital banking startup. Originally a student loan refinance company founded in 2011, SoFi has since expanded into personal loans, mortgages, wealth management and life insurance. CEO Michael Cagney told the Wall Street Journal that customers will be able to open SoFi bank accounts by the end of the first quarter. The company eventually expects to offer SoFi-branded credit cards that let borrowers earn rewards they can use to pay down their student loan. The deal is reported to be an all-stock deal worth nearly $100 million. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker