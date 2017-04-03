Tough market: This spring's home buying season is shaping up to be the toughest in a decade, as buyers face rising prices and mortgage rates while the number of homes for sale is at a 20-year low. That state of affairs keeps even more homes off the market, as prospective sellers find it hard to trade up and opt to stay put. To make matters worse, the paper reports, "there is a growing mismatch between an abundance of high-price inventory on the market and increasing demand for starter homes."

A pat on the back: The paper says farewell to Daniel Tarullo, whose retirement this week as the chief bank regulator at the Federal Reserve "marks a seminal moment on Wall Street."