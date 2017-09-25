Receiving Wide Coverage ... The bigger they are…: Before the hack of its computer network was announced two weeks ago, CEO Richard Smith had “transformed Equifax from what he once described as a staid, slow-growing credit-reporting company into a data giant,” buying up companies all over the world and boosting the company’s market value to nearly $18 billion, more than four times what it was when he took over 12 years go.

“The breach upended it all,” the Wall Street Journal reports, with its market cap falling by nearly a third since then as the company faces “heated criticism from angry consumers, politicians and its own customers.”