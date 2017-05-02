Now, prove it: The Supreme Court ruled 5-3 that Miami has legal standing to sue Bank of America and Wells Fargo for alleged predatory lending under the Fair Housing Act. However, "the court declined to decide whether the city had asserted a direct enough connection between the banks' actions and the harm it claimed," the New York Times noted. The case was sent back to the federal appeals court in Atlanta.

Miami sued the two banks claiming their alleged discriminatory mortgage lending practices caused minority home buyers to default on their mortgages, which in turn caused financial harm to the city. The court rejected the banks' argument the city had no legal standing to sue them. Going forward, however, Miami "will have to establish that the banks caused direct harm to the city — not attenuated, downstream effects — a high standard that could prove challenging to meet," the Wall Street Journal said. Wall Street Journal, New York Times, American Banker