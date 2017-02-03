Now it begins: True to his word, President Donald Trump on Friday plans to start the process for dismantling the Dodd-Frank act, signing an executive order to roll it back. He also plans to sign a separate document to delay the so-called fiduciary rule on retirement accounts, which is supposed to take effect in April.

"This is a table setter for a bunch of stuff that is coming," White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said.