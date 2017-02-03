Now it begins: True to his word, President Donald Trump on Friday plans to start the process for dismantling the Dodd-Frank act, signing an executive order to roll it back. He also plans to sign a separate document to delay the so-called fiduciary rule on retirement accounts, which is supposed to take effect in April.
"This is a table setter for a bunch of stuff that is coming," White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said. Wall Street Journal: here, here and here; Financial Times
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In