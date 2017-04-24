Wider settlement: Wells Fargo sadi it will expand its previously announced settlement of a class action lawsuit over its phony accounts scandal to include customers going back an additional seven years. The bank will now offer compensation to customers hurt by the bank's sales practices as early as May 2002. The expanded settlement will add $32 million to costs, raising the total payout to $142 million. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker

Wells still has to face sharelholders at its annual meeting Tuesday, and it's not looking good for some bank directors. "As of Sunday, votes already placed had left several directors at risk of losing re-election," the Wall Street Journal reports. While nonexecutive Chairman Stephen Sanger doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his seat, Enrique Hernandez, head of the bank's board risk committee, "is vulnerable." Some large institutional investors aren't expected to place their votes until Monday.