Receiving Wide Coverage ... Good omen: Jefferies Group, which often serves as a bellwether for its larger investment banking peers, said its net profit more than doubled in the quarter ended August 31 to $83.8 million from $41.2 million a year earlier. Net revenue rose 22% to $801 million, led by a record $476 million from investment banking. On the downside, however, trading revenue fell 7% to $320 million, the lowest level in the past six quarters.

Bad grade: Harvard University’s endowment delivered a “disappointing” 8.1% return in its latest fiscal year. While that was better than the 2% loss it posted in fiscal 2016, it was still well short of the average 12.7% return among college and university endowments tracked by Cambridge Associates. “Our performance is disappointing and not where it needs to be,” said N.P. “Narv” Narvekar, Harvard Management Co.’s chief, noting subpar returns are a “symptom of deep structural problems” that are likely to continue. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times