Receiving Wide Coverage ... More trouble: Wells Fargo fired four bankers in its foreign exchange department, according to the Wall Street Journal. This latest problem, unrelated to last year’s disclosure of massive problems involved sales practices in its retail banking, mortgage and auto lending businesses, “now shows there is also trouble in Wells Fargo’s investment banking arm,” the paper says.

Separately, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency criticized Wells for engaging in unfair and deceptive practices in its auto lending business and said the bank needs to set aside more than $80 million to refund money to customers it charged for car insurance they didn’t need. The OCC report, which is preliminary, “represents the latest blow to the reputation of Wells Fargo,” the New York Times says, and “could have a significant impact on the bank. It could force the bank to curb, or at least more closely monitor, its practices across the entire company.”