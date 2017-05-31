Receiving Wide Coverage ... Unpopular bet: Goldman Sachs is taking flak from opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's regime after it bought nearly $3 billion of the country's bonds on the secondary market at a deep discount. The bank's asset-management division paid about $865 million, or 31 cents on the dollar, for the bonds that were issued by the country's state-owned oil company, implying a yield of more than 40%. Critics planning demonstrations outside the bank's New York headquarters say the purchase is "a cynical move to make money out of other people's misery," the Financial Times reported. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

While several other large, well-known financial firms also own the country's bonds, none of them carries "Goldman's reputation for being politically influential and financially opportunistic — a combination that has made it an easy global punching bag," the New York Times commented. New York Times, here and here.