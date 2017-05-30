Wells Fargo has reorganized its retail banking management team again as the company tries to boost customer referrals while not opening old wounds caused by its fake-accounts scandal.

Retail banking chief Mary Mack has shuffled the leaders of its Western U.S. regions, and appointed four executives to new positions, in Wells’ so-called community banking segment, according to a May 24 memo that was reported on Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal. Some of the worst reports of consumer abuses came from Wells operations in states such as California and Arizona.