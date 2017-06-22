TowneBank in Suffolk, Va., has lined up a successor for its founding CEO.
The $8.2 billion-asset bank disclosed during its investor day on Wednesday that Robert Aston, 72, is planning to retire soon. TowneBank did not disclose a specific retirement date for Aston, who has been its CEO since its formation in 1999.
