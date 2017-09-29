Stephen Sessler, the director of mortgage banking at the $4 billion-asset Camden National Bank in Maine, gave some advice Thursday to bankers who are fearful of taking the plunge into digital mortgages.
"Don't be afraid to jump," Sessler, a senior vice president at the bank, said at the Digital Mortgage conference sponsored by SourceMedia in San Francisco. "You think it's a bigger step than it really is."
