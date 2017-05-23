SmartFinancial in Knoxville, Tenn., has agreed to buy Capstone Bancshares in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
The $1 billion-asset SmartFinancial said in a press release Monday that it will pay $84.8 million in cash and stock for the $510 million-asset Capstone. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, values Capstone at 159% of its tangible book value.
