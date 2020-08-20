Alabama banks announce plans to merge

USAL Bancorp in Montgomery, Ala., has agreed to buy Escambia County Bank in Flomaton, Ala.

USAL, the parent of the $205 million-asset AmeriFirst Bank, will pay an undisclosed amount of cash for the $77 million-asset Escambia County.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

Escambia County shareholders will also receive a special dividend prior to the deal’s completion.

USAL will have five branches after the deal closes.

Olsen Palmer advised Escambia County.