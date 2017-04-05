American Banker won two honors at the 63rd annual Jesse H. Neal Awards ceremony in New York last week.
The publication received the Best News Coverage Award for its analysis of the Wells Fargo scandal, and Washington Bureau Chief Rob Blackwell was recognized with the Timothy White Award for editorial leadership. Bestowed by Connectiv, The Business Media Association, the Neal Awards recognize and reward editorial excellence in business media.
