Ameris Bancorp in Moultrie, Ga., has tapped an insider to lead its bank.

The $7.6 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that Dennis Zember Jr. had become CEO of Ameris Bank. He succeeded Edwin Hortman Jr., who remains the company’s president and CEO.

Hortman was also named executive chairman of the company. Daniel Jeter, who had been chairman, is now Ameris’ lead independent director.

Dennis Zember Jr., chief operating officer of Ameris Bancorp, was just named CEO of the company's bank.

Zember will remain the company’s chief operating officer.

Ameris said Nicole Stokes, who became the bank’s chief financial officer last year, will succeed Zember as its CEO on Jan. 1. She joined the company as controller in 2010.

"We have impressive talent on our team, and I am proud that we are in a position to promote from within our own company,” Hortman said in the release. Zember and Stokes “have exhibited the kind of leadership we value at Ameris and that produces exceptional results."