Another group is planning to open a bank in Florida.

Organizers are working on an application for Gulfside Bank in Sarasota.

Dennis Murphy, a former senior loan officer at Gateway Bank of Southwest Florida, would be the proposed bank’s president and CEO, according to his LinkedIn profile. Gateway was acquired last year by CenterState Banks.

Southwest Florida hasn’t had a de novo since 2008.

Gulfside plans to operate out of a building in Sarasota owned by Tim Clarke, who would also be the bank’s chairman, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The group is aiming to open in the fourth quarter.

Clarke is one of several proposed directors who served on the boards of Insignia Bank and Sarasota Bank. Insignia was bought last year by Stonegate Bank, while Sarasota Bank was sold in 2003 to Colonial BancGroup and is now part of BB&T.

Florida has suddenly become a hotbed of de novo activity.

Winter Park National Bank opened last year. Coastal Community Bank in Hollywood and Tarpon Coast Bank in Port Charlotte have filed applications with regulators.

