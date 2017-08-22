Print Email Reprints Share

Arvest Bank in Fayetteville, Ark., has agreed to buy Bear State Financial in Little Rock, Ark.

The $17.3 billion-asset Arvest said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $391 million in cash for the $2.2 billion-asset Bear State. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter.

