Arvest Bank in Fayetteville, Ark., has agreed to buy Bear State Financial in Little Rock, Ark.
The $17.3 billion-asset Arvest said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $391 million in cash for the $2.2 billion-asset Bear State. The deal is expected to close by the first quarter.
