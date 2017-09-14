The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau may face an unsteady political environment and the potential of a leadership shakeup, but a new CFPB report on the agency's supervisory priorities has experts warning banks not to rest on their laurels.

While the bureau's latest issue of Supervisory Highlights is somewhat of a relief to banks worried about their implementation of new mortgage disclosures, the 48-page report raised concerns about other areas, including loss mitigation efforts, checking accounts, overdraft protection and auto loan servicing, among others.