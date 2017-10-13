Bank of America set aside $100 million in its reserves for representation and warranty claims ahead of a pending settlement to resolve legacy mortgage issues.
B of A has approximately $2 billion in reserves set aside for various rep and warrant claims and the additional $100 million is part of $200 million of new reserves added during the third quarter.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In