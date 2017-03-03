Banc of California in Irvine has agreed to sell its mortgage business to Caliber Home Loans in Irving, Texas.
The $11.2 billion-asset company disclosed in its annual report that it will sell the business, which operates as Banc Home Loans, along with offices and a pipeline of residential mortgage loan applications. The sale is expected to close at the end of this month.
