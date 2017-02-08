Banc of California in Irvine, under pressure to improve corporate governance, announced a series of moves designed to increased accountability among officers and directors.

The $11.2 billion-asset company also said in a press release Wednesday that Richard Lashley, an activist investor, will take over a board seat that had been held by former CEO Steven Sugarman. Lashley is a managing principal at PL Capital Advisors, which owns about 6.9% of Banc of California’s stock.