The Bancorp in Wilmington, Del., is getting ready to divest another business.
The $4.8 billion-asset company has an agreement to sell its European payments business, CEO Damian Kozlowski said during a Friday conference call to discuss quarterly results. He did not disclose the buyer or any financial details.
