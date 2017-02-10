Print Email Reprints Share

The Bancorp in Wilmington, Del., is getting ready to divest another business.

The $4.8 billion-asset company has an agreement to sell its European payments business, CEO Damian Kozlowski said during a Friday conference call to discuss quarterly results. He did not disclose the buyer or any financial details.

