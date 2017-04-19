BancorpSouth in Tupelo, Miss., reported higher quarterly results that included higher revenue tied primarily to loan growth.
The $14.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Wednesday that its first-quarter profit rose 60% from a year earlier to $38.1 million. The results from 2016 included a $13.8 million settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Justice Department.
