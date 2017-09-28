Dead malls, half-empty office buildings and regulators’ repeated warnings about risks in commercial real estate lending do not scare Bank of the Ozarks’ CEO George Gleason.

While many other banks have been methodically reducing their CRE exposure, the $20 billion-asset Bank of the Ozarks has been rapidly growing its CRE portfolio in recent years. The Little Rock, Ark., company, which lends nationwide, has been particularly aggressive in pursuing what regulators say is the riskiest subsector of CRE, construction loans.