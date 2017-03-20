WASHINGTON — After undergoing an exam in summer 2016, Builders Bank in Chicago received some bad news: Its Camels rating had reached a 4, the threshold at which an institution is considered a "problem bank" by regulators.

But the $41.4 million-asset institution did not take this setback sitting down. It took the unusual step of suing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., claiming in court that the agency’s risk profile determination for the bank had been “flawed.”