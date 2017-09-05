Big-bank CEOs, smaller tech-focused lenders and advocates for low-income workers expressed opposition Tuesday to President Trump’s plan to terminate protections for young, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as children.

Following the administration’s announcement that it will stop issuing work permits to so-called dreamers, a corporate lobbying group that includes leaders from several megabanks — including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup — issued a swift condemnation.