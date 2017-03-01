WASHINGTON — Banks are seeing mostly positive or neutral trends in loan demand and broader economic indicators in the first six weeks of 2017, and are cautiously optimistic about future economic performance, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday.

In its Beige Book report outlining summaries of economic activity and sentiments compiled by the 12 regional Fed banks every six weeks, the Fed noted that the economy continued to expand “at a moderate to modest pace” since the beginning of the year. Bank lending overall was steady or somewhat improved, with some districts reporting increased optimism among lenders that loan demand and economic activity would increase in the next six months.